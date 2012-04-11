VIDEO: Watch 'Snackman' Casually Break Up A Fight

Able to step over low couches with help from a friend? Faster than a football fan stretching for the remote? Ready to munch at a moment's notice?

It's Snackman.

This video has taken on a bit of a viral life of its own since being posted earlier this month. Folks seem impressed by the casual way its star — now known as Snackman — helps break up a fight between a man and a woman on a New York City subway train. (Note: there are a few fleeting expletives in the video.)

CNN says a security expert it spoke with was impressed by the way Snackman moseyed into action. Stepping between the combatants "changed the context ... changed the dynamic [and] he deescalated the incident," Steve Kardian told the cable news network.

We wonder:

(H/T to NPR.org's Laurel Dalrymple.)

