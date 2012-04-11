VIDEO: Texting Guy Barely Escapes Bumping Into Bear
If this doesn't make you want to put down that cellphone, we don't know what will.
Watch what happened as Los Angeles TV station KTLA was tracking a black bear as it wandered through a neighborhood in La Crescenta, Calif., Tuesday morning.
Local resident Vaz Terdandenyan almost walked right into the 400-pound animal.
He'd gone outside to see why a helicopter was hovering over the area, and "I was texting my boss that I would be late for work because something is going on," he told the station afterward.
"I'm coming down the stairs and I see the bear coming up the stairs toward me," Terdandenyan added. "I turned back and I ran for my life."
All we can say is OMG.
