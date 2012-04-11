© 2021
Top Stories: Tsunami Watch Lifted; Trayon Martin Prosecutor To Speak

By Mark Memmott
Published April 11, 2012 at 9:50 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Tsunami Watch Canceled In Indian Ocean; Quake Struck Near Indonesia.

-- Trayvon Martin Death: Prosecutor Plans Announcement By Late Friday.

-- Violence In Syria Reportedly Continues; Annan Seeks Help From Iran.

-- With Santorum Gone, What Next?

-- Former Sheriff's Name Taken Off Jail Where He's Now An Inmate.

Other stories in the news:

-- Arkansas Fires Football Coach Bobby Petrino For Misconduct. (Arkansas Online)

-- "Best Buy CEO Resigns Under Cloud." (Star Tribune)

-- "Wife Of Powerful Chinese Politician Becomes Suspect In Murder Case." (Voice of America)

-- "Defiant North Korea Begins Injecting Fuel Into Rocket." (Reuters)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
