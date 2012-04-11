Top Stories: Tsunami Watch Lifted; Trayon Martin Prosecutor To Speak
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Tsunami Watch Canceled In Indian Ocean; Quake Struck Near Indonesia.
-- Trayvon Martin Death: Prosecutor Plans Announcement By Late Friday.
-- Violence In Syria Reportedly Continues; Annan Seeks Help From Iran.
-- With Santorum Gone, What Next?
-- Former Sheriff's Name Taken Off Jail Where He's Now An Inmate.
Other stories in the news:
-- Arkansas Fires Football Coach Bobby Petrino For Misconduct. (Arkansas Online)
-- "Best Buy CEO Resigns Under Cloud." (Star Tribune)
-- "Wife Of Powerful Chinese Politician Becomes Suspect In Murder Case." (Voice of America)
-- "Defiant North Korea Begins Injecting Fuel Into Rocket." (Reuters)
