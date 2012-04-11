Obama Camp Doesn't Want General-Election Voters To Forget Primary Romney

When Mitt Romney adviser Eric Fehrnstrom indicated with his famous (or infamous) Etch-A-Sketch simile that the former Massachusetts governor would reset his campaign strategy and message after the Republican primaries in order to appeal to general-election voters, Democrats said they planned to make that shift difficult if not impossible for the presumptive GOP nominee.

Which explains a new anti-Romney video from President Obama's re-election campaign that strings together a series of Romney moments from the Republican nomination contest that Obama's people believe may not play so well with persuadable voters.

