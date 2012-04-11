© 2021
Obama Camp Doesn't Want General-Election Voters To Forget Primary Romney

By Frank James
Published April 11, 2012 at 2:14 PM EDT

When Mitt Romney adviser Eric Fehrnstrom indicated with his famous (or infamous) Etch-A-Sketch simile that the former Massachusetts governor would reset his campaign strategy and message after the Republican primaries in order to appeal to general-election voters, Democrats said they planned to make that shift difficult if not impossible for the presumptive GOP nominee.

Which explains a new anti-Romney video from President Obama's re-election campaign that strings together a series of Romney moments from the Republican nomination contest that Obama's people believe may not play so well with persuadable voters.

Frank James
Frank James joined NPR News in April 2009 to launch the blog, "The Two-Way," with co-blogger Mark Memmott.
