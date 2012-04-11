Joe Louis Walker On World Cafe

Electric bluesman Joe Louis Walker is a living legend. He was strumming a guitar by age 8, and by 16 was on stage; he's released 23 albums over the course of his career. Given his formidable talent and prodigious supply of soul-stirring vocal inspirations, it's little wonder that Walker has become a blues-rock hero and award-winner. He's still going strong, as evidenced by his fierce new album, aptly named Hellfire.

Out this past January, Hellfire features a solid mix of different blues styles — jump, slow, rock, electric. Recorded live, the collection captures the crackling on-stage energy for which Walker has become known. Hellfire embodies his devotion to the blues while serving as another great showcase for his shredding capabilities. On today's episode of World Cafe, Walker performs live and talks to host David Dye.

