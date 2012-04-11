© 2021
Best Buy CEO Brian Dunn Abruptly Resigns

Published April 11, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with more problems for Best Buy.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: After years of flagging sales, the embattled consumer electronics chain now finds itself leaderless. Best Buy CEO Brian Dunn abruptly resigned yesterday after the company launched an investigation into his quote, personal conduct. No word from the chain on the specifics.

Two weeks ago, Best Buy announced a major restructuring, including the closing of 50 big-box stores, following losses of over $1 billion in 2011. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.