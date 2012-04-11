Best Buy CEO Brian Dunn Abruptly Resigns

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: After years of flagging sales, the embattled consumer electronics chain now finds itself leaderless. Best Buy CEO Brian Dunn abruptly resigned yesterday after the company launched an investigation into his quote, personal conduct. No word from the chain on the specifics.

Two weeks ago, Best Buy announced a major restructuring, including the closing of 50 big-box stores, following losses of over $1 billion in 2011.