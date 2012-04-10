Zimmerman's Lawyers Withdraw From Trayvon Martin Case

Lawyers for George Zimmerman in the case of the shooting death of Trayvon Martin say they are no longer representing the man who killed the unarmed Florida teenager.

Defense attorneys Craig Sonner and Hal Uhrig announced their decision in an appearance outside the Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford, Fla.

The two lawyers said that they had fallen out of contact with Zimmerman.

Uhrig also said that he "heard today" that Zimmerman had been in direct contact with the special prosecutor in the Martin case, according to Reuters.

The Orlando Sentinel reports:

"'On Sunday we lost track of George, in that he would not return our calls,' attorney Hal Uhrig said. Said attorney Craig Sonner, 'I've lost contact with him at this point.'"

Earlier Tuesday, confirmation came that Zimmerman, who says he shot Martin in self defense but has not spoken publicly about the incident, had launched a website to tell his side of the story.

The site, TheRealGeorgeZimmerman.com, says in part that the shooting was "a life altering event which led me to become the subject of intense media coverage," as Mark wrote earlier today in a post for The Two-Way.

