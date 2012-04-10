© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Syria Says It Is Pulling Troops Back, Activists Say Army Continues To Attack

By Mark Memmott
Published April 10, 2012 at 7:45 AM EDT
At a refugee camp in Reyhanli, Turkey, on Monday, Syrians sought help and safety.
At a refugee camp in Reyhanli, Turkey, on Monday, Syrians sought help and safety.

On this day when a U.N.-brokered cease-fire was supposed to go into effect in Syria, "activists reported military attacks on two towns ... even as the government claimed its military forces have begun pulling out" of some areas, The Associated Press reports.

The BBC says:

"Activists reported shelling in Homs and areas of northern Aleppo province, and unrest in the capital, Damascus. Syria's Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, on a visit to Russia, said Damascus had taken steps to adhere to the plan by withdrawing some troops. He blamed 'armed gangs' for the ongoing violence."

Al-Jazeera adds that "the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said most cities were relatively calm on Tuesday after heavy bloodshed in recent days, but reported no clear sign of troop withdrawals."

Monday, the U.S. condemned reports of Syrian troops firing into refugee camps across the borders with Turkey and Lebanon — attacks that killed "a television cameraman in Lebanon and at least two people at a refugee camp in Turkey," Voice of America reports.

An estimated 9,000 people have lost their lives in Syria over the past year during protests against the regime of President Bashar Assad, the U.N. estimates — most at the hands of government forces.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott