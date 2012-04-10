Sarkozy Bans Cheese Course At Presidential Palace

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. President Nicolas Sarkozy leads a country that his known for its fromage - brie, boursin, Roquefort - hundreds of kinds of cheese. Mi sacrebleu, the chef of the presidential palace recently revealed that Sarkozy turns up his nose at the cheese course after meals. He doesn't drink, so no wine for him either. Still, he's running for reelection, so he has visited a cheese factory and schmoozed with fans over fondue. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.