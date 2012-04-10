© 2021
Justin Townes Earle On World Cafe

XPN
Published April 10, 2012 at 2:30 PM EDT
Justin Townes Earle's latest release highlights his strength as a captivating storyteller.
Born in Nashville and more recently a resident of New York, Justin Townes Earle is no stranger to the road, and his latest album, Nothing's Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me Now, takes us down I-40 to Memphis, Tenn. On songs like "Memphis in the Rain," "Baby's Got A Bad Idea" and "Maria," Earle's past becomes an open book and makes for arguably his strongest album yet.

Listen to Earle perform four songs and speak with World Cafe host David Day about his famous father, Steve Earle, and the substance abuse that inspired some of the songs on his new album.

