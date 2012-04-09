Wyoming Town Of 1 Sold At Auction

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Buford, Wyoming has been billed as America's smallest town, with a convenience store, gas station and a population of one: the town's owner, Don Sammons. But change is about to come to Buford. When its one resident decided to move, he put the town up for auction. Bids came from around the world, and now Buford has been sold to a man from Vietnam for $900,000, who said owning a piece of property in the U.S. has been my dream.