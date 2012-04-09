Trayvon Martin Prosecutor: Investigation Continues, No Grand Jury

The special prosecutor investigating the Feb. 26 shooting death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin announced this morning she will not be taking the case to a grand jury this week.

Her investigation continues and the decision regarding use of a grand jury — which she had previously indicated she might not employ — shouldn't be viewed as an indication of whether charges will or will not eventually be brought, State Attorney Angela Corey said in a statement released by her office, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

Martin, 17, was killed by 28-year-old neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman.

Zimmerman says he shot the teenager in self defense. Martin's family and supporters say evidence that Zimmerman followed the boy indicates Martin was a victim of racial profiling, and that local authorities should have arrested the shooter. The case has sparked a national conversation about race and racial profiling.

The Associated Press adds that:

"The announcement means the decision on charges now rests solely with Corey, who had a reputation for not presenting cases before grand juries if it wasn't required. Under Florida law, only first-degree murder cases require the use of grand juries."

Update at 1:55 p.m. ET. A Statement On Behalf Of Martin's Family:

"We are not surprised by this announcement and, in fact, are hopeful that a decision will be reached very soon to arrest George Zimmerman and give Trayvon Martin's family the simple justice they have been seeking all along," attorney Benjamin Crump says in a statement emailed to reporters. "The family has been patient throughout this process and asks that those who support them do the same during this very important investigation. "

