Top Stories: Tulsa Shooting Suspects Face Charges; Syria Cease-Fire
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
— Tulsa Shooting Suspects Set For Arraignment
— Syria Cease-Fire Appears On Brink Of Collapse
Some of the other stories in the news today:
— Reports: North Korea Planning A New Nuclear Test." (The Christian Science Monitor)
— "Study Warns Of Autism Risk For Children Of Obese Mothers." (NPR)
— "200,000 Titanic-Related Records Are Published Online." (BBC News)
— "Exposing Indonesia's Cold War Communist Purge." (NPR)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.