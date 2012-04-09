© 2021
Top Stories: Tulsa Shooting Suspects Face Charges; Syria Cease-Fire

By Scott Neuman
Published April 9, 2012 at 9:16 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

Tulsa Shooting Suspects Set For Arraignment

Syria Cease-Fire Appears On Brink Of Collapse

Some of the other stories in the news today:

— Reports: North Korea Planning A New Nuclear Test." (The Christian Science Monitor)

"Study Warns Of Autism Risk For Children Of Obese Mothers." (NPR)

"200,000 Titanic-Related Records Are Published Online." (BBC News)

"Exposing Indonesia's Cold War Communist Purge." (NPR)

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
