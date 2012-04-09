Top Stories: Tulsa Shooting Suspects Face Charges; Syria Cease-Fire

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

— Tulsa Shooting Suspects Set For Arraignment

— Syria Cease-Fire Appears On Brink Of Collapse

Some of the other stories in the news today:

— Reports: North Korea Planning A New Nuclear Test." (The Christian Science Monitor)

— "Study Warns Of Autism Risk For Children Of Obese Mothers." (NPR)

— "200,000 Titanic-Related Records Are Published Online." (BBC News)

— "Exposing Indonesia's Cold War Communist Purge." (NPR)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.