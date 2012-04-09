Obama's Off His Game — Basketball, That Is

Four years ago, then-candidate Barack Obama famously sank a 3-point shot when he visited U.S. troops in Kuwait who had gathered in a gym to hear from the Democratic senator. The video was a cable TV favorite for a day or two.

Today, the first hoopster's shot wasn't dropping, as Politico reports.

While out seeing visitors during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, the president took some shots with the Harlem Globetrotters on the White House basketball court. He was "0-for-3 early on," then came back later to see if he could do better, Politico says. As this video shows, it took five more shots before he sank one.

The president, a basketball fan and player, also recently didn't get things quite right with his NCAA men's bracket either (he had North Carolina winning).

Insert your own campaign metaphor in the comments thread.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.