© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Obama's Off His Game — Basketball, That Is

By Mark Memmott
Published April 9, 2012 at 5:35 PM EDT
Presidential pique at a missed shot.
Presidential pique at a missed shot.

Four years ago, then-candidate Barack Obama famously sank a 3-point shot when he visited U.S. troops in Kuwait who had gathered in a gym to hear from the Democratic senator. The video was a cable TV favorite for a day or two.

Today, the first hoopster's shot wasn't dropping, as Politico reports.

While out seeing visitors during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, the president took some shots with the Harlem Globetrotters on the White House basketball court. He was "0-for-3 early on," then came back later to see if he could do better, Politico says. As this video shows, it took five more shots before he sank one.

The president, a basketball fan and player, also recently didn't get things quite right with his NCAA men's bracket either (he had North Carolina winning).

Insert your own campaign metaphor in the comments thread.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott