Emily Wells On 'World Cafe: Next'

Emily Wells began honing her violin skills at age 4, released her first album at 13, and hasn't slowed down since. Blending her classical training, hip-hop loops and folk influences, Wells has developed a unique sound while touring and releasing albums independently.

Wells' new record, Mama, comes out Tuesday. She holed herself up in a tiny cabin on a horse ranch to create its textured, orchestral tunes. Taking on just about every instrument the album has to offer, Wells explores personal relationships with poignant lyrics and exquisite vocals. Hitting the road this spring for a national tour, she's playing from the largely stripped-down release and bolstering her already formidable reputation.

