© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Colo. Company Prospers From Doomsday Threats

Published April 9, 2012 at 6:56 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Bad times are good for a Colorado company, or rather the fear of bad times is good. Security Disaster Shelters sells a place to hide when the world goes under. Business soared after they appeared on a TV show called "Doomsday Preppers." They offer a gift for the worried person who has everything. The Summit Daily News says a shelter for a client near Chicago costs half a million dollars, including $25,000 lithium ion batteries. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.