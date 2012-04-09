Colo. Company Prospers From Doomsday Threats

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Bad times are good for a Colorado company, or rather the fear of bad times is good. Security Disaster Shelters sells a place to hide when the world goes under. Business soared after they appeared on a TV show called "Doomsday Preppers." They offer a gift for the worried person who has everything. The Summit Daily News says a shelter for a client near Chicago costs half a million dollars, including $25,000 lithium ion batteries. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.