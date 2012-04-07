© 2021
Ploompf!! Pillow Fights Erupt Across The Globe

By Melisa Goh
Published April 7, 2012 at 2:59 PM EDT
1 of 1  — Germans fought in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
Germans fought in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

If it's not already marked on your calendar, here's your warning: Today is International Pillow Fight Day. Cities around the world are taking the holiday seriously — as serious as a pillow fight can be, anyway.

Organized through Facebook and other forms of social media, the flashmob fights are often surprises for an unsuspecting public caught on a field of sudden battle. In Shanghai, as MSNBC.com reports, the cushy conflict was hastily broken up by police after just five minutes.

If you are unfamiliar or unprepared, don't worry; Pillowfightday.com has a handy guide plus a list of cities that are participating. "Never ask permission" is one of the tips the site offers.

There are rules, however, and WHYY's Newsworks site helpfully supplies some important ones:

Bring a soft pillow with a clean cover, sans feathers if possible.

No foreign objects in the cases: pillows only.

Be discrete prior to the event and keep all pillows secured.

Only hit others who also have a pillow.

Please, no beanbag chairs or body pillows.

Melisa Goh
