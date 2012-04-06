With Some Profanities Edited, 'Bully' Receives PG-13 Rating

The Motion Picture Association of America and The Weinstein Co. have finally come to an agreement: After editing some profanities, the MPAA walked back its R-rating and Bully, a documentary about school bullying, will be released on April 13 with a PG-13 rating.

As we reported, Weinstein previously stood its ground, refusing to make any changes to the film. After a failed appeals, it decided to release the documentary in limited cities unrated.

But, as The Los Angeles Times reports, the filmmakers gave a little and the MPAA made an exception and two came to an agreement. The Times explains:

"The new cut of the Lee Hirsch film makes some concessions to the MPAA: It removes an obscenity that begins with the prefix "mother" in an early scene, along with two other quickly uttered F-words. Audio will be dropped out in all three instances.

"But the new cut leaves intact a controversial scene on a school bus in which three F-words are used against a bullied child. The case now represents an exception to the MPAA's rules; the group typically will impose an R rating on any film with more than two F-words."

