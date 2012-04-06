VIDEO: Rapping Federal Worker Adds To Evidence Of Waste And Excess

As if there wasn't enough outrage already about the "excessive and wasteful" spending by the federal government's General Services Administration at a 2010 conference in Las Vegas, now there's video evidence that seems to show that some GSA employees think it's funny to joke about wasting taxpayers' money.

The House Committee on Oversight & Government Reform has released a rap video made by a GSA employee in Hawaii in which he pokes fun at buying "everything you field office can't afford" and says he'll "spend BA 61 all on fun."

According to the GSA, "BA 61" is a "budget activity that provides funds to all Government-owned facilities that are maintained and operated by the General Services Adminstration. ... BA 61 also funds staff support (including salaries, travel, training, etc.). ..."

The rapper also says, "I'll never be under OIG investigation."

Oops. OIG would be the "office of inspector general." And the GSA's IG is the office that this week issued the scathing report about the Las Vegas conference — a report that led to the forced resignation of GSA administrator Martha Johnson and the firing of two top GSA officials.

But there's more. The video, according to the committee, was given an award at the Las Vegas conference and was played at the "Capstone Dinner Event." And the rapper — Hank Terlaje from one of GSA's offices in Hawaii — was named "honorary commissioner." (He's declined to comment about all this, The Washington Post reports.)

The committee has put together a video that combines the highlights of Terlaje's rap with some scenes from the Capstone Dinner. It's also posted the "complete video & award ceremony.

The videos were given to the committee by the GSA inspector general's office.

