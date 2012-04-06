Top Stories: Job Growth Weaker Than Expected; Syria 'Steps Up Offensive'
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Just 120,000 Jobs Added, But Jobless Rate Dips To 8.2 Percent.
-- Coast Guard Sinks Japanese 'Ghost Ship' Set Adrift By Tsunami.
-- Board Recommends Marine Be Discharged For Comments About Obama.
Some of the other stories in the news today:
-- "Syria Steps Up Offensives Ahead Of Cease-Fire." (The Associated Press)
-- Malawi's President Has Died After Suffering A Heart Attack, Doctors And Cabinet Ministers Say. (BBC News)
-- Day Two Of Masters Golf Tournament Beings With Lee Westwood Leading. (Masters.com)
-- University Of Arkansas Football Coach Put On Leave After "Inappropriate Relationship" Is Revealed. (Arkansas Online)
