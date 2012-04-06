Electronics Arts Named Worst Company In America

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Now on the midst of the budget battle, some winners were crowned this week. The Kentucky Wildcats became the men's college basketball champions, and for the women it was Baylor. And The Consumerist, a subsidiary of Consumer Reports also announced a winner, of sorts, in the business world.

Videogame publisher Electronic Arts was named the worst company in America. EA received more than 250,000 reader votes for that distinction. It was singled out for deliberately holding back video game content so that it can charge for the content later, and for buying up small video game companies to squash competition.

Bank of America came in second, followed by AT&T, which means that Electronic Arts beat Bank of America. EA took the win in stride. Its spokesman said, quote, "We're sure oil, tobacco and weapons companies are all relieved that they are not on the list this year."

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.