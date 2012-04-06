Speed Trap Nabs Driver Who Suggested It

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with a reminder to be careful what you wish for. A Swedish man got tired of drivers speeding through his neighborhood, so Henrik Ismarker sent a Twitter message to the Stockholm police, asking them to step up enforcement. The next day, according to the Swedish news site The Local, police were on duty. A cop pulled over a speeding car, and the driver at the wheel turned out to be Henrik Ismarker, the very same guy who complained. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.