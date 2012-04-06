© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Speed Trap Nabs Driver Who Suggested It

Published April 6, 2012 at 6:21 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with a reminder to be careful what you wish for. A Swedish man got tired of drivers speeding through his neighborhood, so Henrik Ismarker sent a Twitter message to the Stockholm police, asking them to step up enforcement. The next day, according to the Swedish news site The Local, police were on duty. A cop pulled over a speeding car, and the driver at the wheel turned out to be Henrik Ismarker, the very same guy who complained. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.