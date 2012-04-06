Life In Prison For Man Who Planted Pipe Bomb In Colorado Mall

Earl Albert Moore, who in April 2011 on the 12th anniversary of the Columbine school shootings placed a pipe bomb in a nearby Colorado shopping mall, has been sentenced to life in prison.

"Moore also set a fire in the hallway, but the bomb did not explode," The Denver Post adds. "No one was injured, and Moore said during sentencing today that he wasn't trying to do so."

"It was never my intention to hurt anybody," Moore, 66, said in court Thursday, according to the Post. "I apologize for my actions."

U.S. District Court Judge John Kane said Moore had sown "seeds of terror" and that though no one was killed, "that is not to your credit."

