Jailer Takes Inmate On Golfing Trip

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This next story could be material for a movie. A pro golfer is in jail in southern California, but Frank Carrillo got out, temporarily, to play golf. A Los Angeles County sheriff's captain is now under investigation for taking the inmate out to play a round. Mr. Carrillo gave his guards some tips on reducing his golf handicap. And he made quite a fashion statement moving from tee to green while wearing his yellow prison jumpsuit. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.