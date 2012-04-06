© 2021
It's All Politics, April 5, 2012

Published April 6, 2012 at 11:48 AM EDT
Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, accompanied by House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis, greet people and hand out submarine sandwiches during a campaign stop at a Cousins Subs fast food restaurant in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, April 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Mitt Romney's sweep in Tuesday's primaries essentially signals the beginning of the general election campaign. And President Obama joins the fray, attacking Romney by name in a speech to news editors; the former Massachusetts governor returns the favor a day later. Paul Ryan draws attention from the president as well as those speculating on the GOP ticket. NPR's Ron Elving and Ken Rudin have the latest in this week's political roundup.

