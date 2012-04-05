Domino's: Don't Mess With Artisan Pizza Toppings

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Today, Domino's Pizza is hoping to complete its rebranding as a place that does not sell lousy pizza. The effort started a couple of years ago when the company actually criticized itself in ads like this one.

That campaign with video from real focus groups was part of a promise by Domino's that it would dramatically improve its product. Now a new set of ads out today suggests Domino's Pizza thinks it delivered on the promise.

Domino's is now so confident in its pizzas that the ads say, you will not be allowed to change the toppings on any of its new artisan line of pizzas, like the chicken bacon carbonara.

MONTAGNE: In the ads, a voiceover notes that the company has spent years, quote "perfecting the balance on its artisan crust toppings." It's rare that a company claims to give customers less of a choice, but last year, in the midst of its up market rebranding effort, Domino's saw its earnings jump by 20 percent.

