Personal Brick Offer Backfires On Baseball's Marlins

Published April 5, 2012 at 7:11 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Miami Marlins got more than they bargained for when the animal rights group PETA bought a personalized brick in the team's new stadium. The engraving reads: Florida is still hosting incredible night games, helps us reach the stars, cheer our Marlins. But the brick contains a hidden message. Taking the first letter of each word, it spells out fishinghurts.com, which would lead Marlin fans to PETA's anti-fishing website. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.