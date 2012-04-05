Obama, Romney Agree On One Thing: Women Should Be Allowed In Augusta

Maybe this bipartisan thing will become a trend: As we noted, earlier today President Obama signed the JOBS Act into law flanked by Republican Majority Leader Rep. Eric Cantor.

And, now there's news that both President Obama and Mitt Romney agree on one thing: They both think women should be allowed to join the Augusta National Golf Club.

As Mark mentioned earlier, there is a huge question mark over whether the club has accepted new IBM CEO Virginia Rometty as a member. IBM has been one of the tournament's longtime sponsors "and the company's previous four CEOs — all men — have been invited to be members at Augusta National."

The AP reports that today, White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said that Obama's "'personal opinion is that women should be admitted' to the golf club. Carney said it was 'up to the club to decide' but Obama told him he personally thinks women should be welcome."

Romney, who is the leading contender for the GOP nomination, answered similarly. NBC News reports that reporters shouted a question at Romney in Pennsylvania about the issue.

"Well of course," Romney responded. "I'm not a member of Augusta. I don't know if I would qualify — my golf game is not that good — but certainly if I were a member and if I could run Augusta which isn't likely to happen but of course I'd have women in Augusta. Sure."

The Masters teed off this morning in Augusta, Ga, the first of the "major" tournaments for men each year.

