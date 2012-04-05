© 2021
No Really, The Dog Ate My Masters Tickets

Published April 5, 2012

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Seattle man came home to a curious sight: little strings on his hardwood floor. They looked like the strings connected to his tickets to attend the Masters in Augusta, Georgia. The tickets were missing. His dog ate them. The man tells the Seattle radio station KJR that he looked up a safe way to make dogs throw up, and then reassembled the shreds of the tickets. After all that effort, the Masters says they'll just reprint his tickets, anyway. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.