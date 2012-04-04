VIDEO: Pepper Spray Used At Another California Student Protest

While the setting — a California campus — and the fact that pepper spray was used on protesters will remind many of last year's "pepper spray cop" incident at U.C. Davis, you can see in the videos popping up on YouTube that what happened last night at Santa Monica College, a public two-year institution, was a much different scene.

The Occupy UC Davis protesters were pepper sprayed as they sat in an act of civil disobedience. Tuesday night at Santa Monica College, "about 100 students protesting a plan to offer high-priced courses ... tried to storm into a meeting of the college's Board of Trustees," the Los Angeles Times reports.

And it was during all the shouting and pushing that someone — it's believed to have been a campus police officer — deployed the pepper spray. As the raw video posted by The Associated Press shows, the already chaotic scene got even more raucous.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.