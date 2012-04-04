Top Stories: Texas Tornadoes; Romney's Wins; U.N. Team Heads To Syria

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- After Ferocious Texas Tornadoes, Two Incredibly Welcome Words: 'No Deaths'.

-- With Wisconsin Win, Romney Moves From 'Likely' To 'Almost Certain'.

-- Baylor Women Are Perfectly Great; Finish Season 40-0, Win NCAA Title.

-- Olbermann: 'I Screwed Up,' But Current TV Had Problems.

-- Former Colorado Sheriff Pleads Guilty In Meth-For-Sex Case.

-- VIDEO: Pepper Spray Used At Another California Student Protest.

Other top stories:

-- Oakland Shooting Suspect Had " 'Anger Management' Issues, Police Say." (Los Angeles Times)

-- Suicide Bomb Kills 10 In Northern Afghanistan. (BBC News)

-- U.N. Team Heading For Syria To Discuss Deploying Peace Keepers. (The Guardian)

-- McCain Says It's Time For Santorum To Make A "Graceful Exit" From GOP Presidential Race. (USA Today's On Politics blog)

