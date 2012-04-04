Top Stories: Texas Tornadoes; Romney's Wins; U.N. Team Heads To Syria
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- After Ferocious Texas Tornadoes, Two Incredibly Welcome Words: 'No Deaths'.
-- With Wisconsin Win, Romney Moves From 'Likely' To 'Almost Certain'.
-- Baylor Women Are Perfectly Great; Finish Season 40-0, Win NCAA Title.
-- Olbermann: 'I Screwed Up,' But Current TV Had Problems.
-- Former Colorado Sheriff Pleads Guilty In Meth-For-Sex Case.
-- VIDEO: Pepper Spray Used At Another California Student Protest.
Other top stories:
-- Oakland Shooting Suspect Had " 'Anger Management' Issues, Police Say." (Los Angeles Times)
-- Suicide Bomb Kills 10 In Northern Afghanistan. (BBC News)
-- U.N. Team Heading For Syria To Discuss Deploying Peace Keepers. (The Guardian)
-- McCain Says It's Time For Santorum To Make A "Graceful Exit" From GOP Presidential Race. (USA Today's On Politics blog)
