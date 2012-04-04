Peabody Awards: NPR Among Honorees

The winners of this year's George Foster Peabody Awards for excellence in electronic media were just announced and NPR is among those being honored.

NPR work being recognized:

-- "Native Foster Care: Lost Children, Shattered Families." Judges say "the three-part report detailed how cultural bias and possible financial gain" led South Dakota and 32 other states "to ignore federal law barring the separation of Native American children from their families or tribes." Laura Sullivan and Amy Walters told the story on All Things Considered.

-- Story Corps' "We Remember" 9/11. Morning Edition's oral history project offered a "powerful response to the 9/11 anniversary," according to the judges.

-- "Reflections On The Arab Spring From Egypt To Libya." Foreign correspondent Lourdes Garcia-Navarro "provided exemplary coverage throughout the Middle East," the judges write.

The complete list is here. Among the other organizations recognized with awards:

-- CNN, for its reporting on the Arab Spring.

-- The Colbert Report, for Stephen's foray into the world of Super PACs.

-- BBC.com for its news website.

-- HBO for its Treme series about New Orleans.

-- Japan's NHK for its reports on "surviving the tsunami."

The Peabody Awards are "administered by the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia."

