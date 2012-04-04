© 2021
Good News On The Jobs Front, Except From Yahoo

By Mark Memmott
Published April 4, 2012 at 9:55 AM EDT

On the plus side, the ADP National Employment Report issued this morning estimates there were 209,000 jobs added to private employers' payrolls in March. And ADP's data often are something of a predictor for what the Bureau of Labor Statistics will have to say when it issues its monthly numbers. Those March figures are due on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

But on the minus side, Yahoo announced this morning that it's trimming another 2,000 jobs — about 14 percent of its workforce.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
