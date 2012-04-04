Good News On The Jobs Front, Except From Yahoo

On the plus side, the ADP National Employment Report issued this morning estimates there were 209,000 jobs added to private employers' payrolls in March. And ADP's data often are something of a predictor for what the Bureau of Labor Statistics will have to say when it issues its monthly numbers. Those March figures are due on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

But on the minus side, Yahoo announced this morning that it's trimming another 2,000 jobs — about 14 percent of its workforce.

