Former Colorado Sheriff Pleads Guilty In Meth-For-Sex Case

Former Arapahoe County (Colo.) sheriff Patrick Sullivan, who back in December was charged with trying to trade methamphetamine for sex with a man, "pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of meth possession and soliciting prostitution," Denver's KUSA-TV reports.

And he will indeed serve his 38-day jail sentence (with credit for 8 days already spent behind bars) in the county's Patrick J. Sullivan Jr. Detention Facility. Yes, it's named after him.

The 69-year-old Sullivan was sheriff for 18 years before he retired in 2002. As The Denver Post writes:

"Sullivan had a storied law enforcement career and was named Sheriff of the Year by the National Sheriffs' Association in 2001.

"In 1989, the sheriff drove a Jeep through the fence of an Arapahoe County home to rescue two deputies and a wounded 17-year-old boy who had been taken hostage by a rape and murder suspect armed with a machine gun."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.