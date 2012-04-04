© 2021
Easter Egg Hunt Goes To The Dogs

Published April 4, 2012 at 7:39 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with an early Easter for the dogs of Edmond, Oklahoma. The city's parks and recreation department hosted an Easter egg hunt for dogs. The Daily OklahomanÂ reports that over 70 dogs took part in the first ever Hound Hunt, sniffing out more than 700 treat-filled plastic eggs, including two silver eggs as grand prizes. One canine contestant went all out, donning a pair of plush rabbit ears for the occasion. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.