Coroner Says White Powder, Spoon Found In Whitney Houston's Hotel Room

A final report from Los Angeles coroner is shedding some light on Whitney Houston's last hours.

According to the report, the pop super star complained of a sore throat and an assistant suggested she take a bath. By the time the assistant got back to the room after running an errand, she found Houston lying face down on in the tub "in approximately 13-inches of water," People Magazine reports.

The coroner had already ruled the death an accidental drowning. The AP says this more extensive report says that Houston had cocaine throughout her system when she died and that investigators found a "spoon with a white crystal like substance in it, a rolled up piece of white paper from off the top of a counter along the east wall of the bathroom" of her hotel room.

USA Today also points to two interesting pieces of information:

-- "A synopsis of her death in the report mentions that Houston "possibly overdosed on a narcotic substance, prescription medications, over the counter medications and alcohol."

-- "There was no foul play in the death and the only trauma to her body was an 'old healed vertical scar ... on her inner lower left forearm.'"

