Facebook Fires Back In Patent Dispute With Yahoo

Published April 4, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a Silicon Valley lawsuit.

Facebook has fired back in its patent dispute with Yahoo. The social networking site says Yahoo products, including the photo-sharing site Flicker, are infringing on 10 of Facebook's patents. Facebook's legal action is a counter-claim to a suit filed by Yahoo last month, also claiming 10 patent infringements. The pending court battle is a distraction for Facebook as it prepares to go public - a move that could see the company valued at up to $100 billion.

Yahoo has been losing users in ad revenue to both Facebook and Google in recent years. Yahoo's initial lawsuit was seen as an effort to stem those losses. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.