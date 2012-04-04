Facebook Fires Back In Patent Dispute With Yahoo

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Facebook has fired back in its patent dispute with Yahoo. The social networking site says Yahoo products, including the photo-sharing site Flicker, are infringing on 10 of Facebook's patents. Facebook's legal action is a counter-claim to a suit filed by Yahoo last month, also claiming 10 patent infringements. The pending court battle is a distraction for Facebook as it prepares to go public - a move that could see the company valued at up to $100 billion.

Yahoo has been losing users in ad revenue to both Facebook and Google in recent years. Yahoo's initial lawsuit was seen as an effort to stem those losses.