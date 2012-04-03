The Milk Carton Kids On World Cafe

Today's Vintage Cafe features Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan, who record under the name The Milk Carton Kids. The two made a wise choice in 2008 to join forces and give away their music for free — a bold move in any era.

This interview originally ran in 2013 around the release of their third album, The Ash & Clay. In this interview, they talk about their time together as a band and their new coming-of-age songs — particularly a gorgeous tune about Memphis. The duo's spring tour of the U.S. is already sold out through June 1.

