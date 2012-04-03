Fishing For Trash Nets Kids Coins, Rings, Necklaces

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Helping the environment can be its own reward, but a group of California sixth graders got something extra. They were fishing trash out of a lake when someone netted two heavy bags. The students shrieked when they saw the treasure inside. There were coins, rings, necklaces. The San Francisco Chronicle reports one bag was labeled Wells Fargo, so the discovery has been reported to police. Still, this was more exciting than the kids' usual treasure - a bunch of tennis balls. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.