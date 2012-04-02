Top Stories: Trayvon Martin Case; Mega Millions Mystery; Credit Cards At Risk

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Trayvon Martin Case: Voice Calling For Help Isn't Zimmerman's, Experts Say.

-- Mega Millions Mystery: Who Won?

-- Bin Laden's Wives, Daughters Sentenced To 45 Days Detention, Deportation.

Other stories in the news:

-- "1.5 Million Card Numbers At Risk From Hack." (CNNMoney.com)

-- "Plane Carrying 43 Crashes In Siberia; 31 Dead." (The Associated Press)

-- "Suu Kyi Hails 'Triumph Of The People' After Myanmar Election Win." (MSNBC.com)

-- Public Policy Polling Survey Puts Romney Ahead By 7 Points In Wisconsin. (Politico)

-- Kansas, Kentucky Tip Off At 9:23 ET In Men's NCAA Basketball Final. (CBSSports.com)

-- "Notre Dame, Baylor To Meet For NCAA Women's Final." (The Associated Press)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.