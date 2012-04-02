Salim Nourallah On 'World Cafe: Next'

Deeply influenced by the pop of The Beatles while also incorporating alt-country elements from his Texas background, Salim Nourallah found solace in music at an early age. He's released several albums as a solo artist, earning a reputation for the power of his words and the deftness of his melodies. Nourallah is also a prolific and talented producer, whose credits include work with Old 97's, Rhett Miller, Deathray Davies, Carter Albrecht and Smile Smile.

Nourallah's fifth studio release, Hit Parade, began taking shape two years ago as the artist was touring France. Joyous and dark, acoustic and layered, the result combines Nourallah's influences (psychedelic '60s rock 'n' roll, blues-rock) into a formidable force.

