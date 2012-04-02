Palin: 'That's A Fine How Do You Do'

The morning TV air wars get serious again Tuesday with former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's guest host slot on NBC's The Today Show — opposite former CBS Evening News' anchor Katie Couric's guest slot on ABC's Good Morning America.

In the lead-in to the faceoff, there was some fun on Today today.

During a phone call with Palin, host Matt Lauer wondered "what are you doing to prepare? Are you reading some newspapers?"

That, of course, was a not-so-subtle reference to Palin's famous Q&A with Couric during the 2008 presidential campaign (when Palin was the GOP vice presidential nominee). Back then, Couric wondered "what newspapers and magazines did you regularly read before you were tapped" to be the nominee?

Palin didn't name any specific publications, but after being pressed by Couric went on to say: "all of them, any of them that have beeen in front of me over all these years." The exchange became one of the more notable of the campaign.

This morning, Palin was good natured about Lauer's question. "That's a fine how do you do," she said. "That's a great start. Here we go."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.