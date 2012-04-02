Obama Predicts Health Care Law Will Be Upheld

"It's constitutional," President Obama declared this afternoon when asked about the 2010 health care overhaul legislation that was the subject of three days' worth of Supreme Court hearings last week.

He's confident a majority of the justices will agree, Obama added. Many Supreme Court watchers are less certain.

The president make those comments in response to a question that came up during a joint news conference at the White House with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Mexican President Felipe Calderon.

They've been holding discussions focused on trade and economic growth across North America.

The U.S. has an interest in helping Mexico deal with its violent drug trade in part because America is "the ultimate destination for a large part of that [drug] market," Obama says.

Asked what he will do if the Supreme Court strikes down all or part of the health care overhaul legislation, Obama says, "I continue to be confident that the Supreme Court will uphold the law."

"It's constitutional," he says, adding that he shares that view with "legal experts across the ideological spectrum."

Obama calls the law "duly constituted and passed."

Both Calderon and Obama pledged to increase efforts to cut the illegal trafficking of weapons across the U.S.-Mexican border.

The leaders are announcing a "broadened plan for North American pandemic preparedness," Harper says.

Calderon, in his opening comments, says the leaders have had discussions that are "fruitful and fluid with an exchange of opinions," according to the White House translator.

Obama says Calderon has shown "great courage in standing up to traffickers and cartels."

In his opening remarks, Obama says the leaders have "agreed to continue making our borders more efficient and secure so it's faster and cheaper to travel and trade."

