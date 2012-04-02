7 Dead In Shooting At Christian University In Oakland

A gunman opened fire inside a Christian university in Oakland. Several people were shot and multiple people were dead at the Oikos University campus.

The Oakland Police Department tweeted that a "possible suspect" was in custody so there was "no imminent public safety threat."

Update at 9:19 p.m. Police Identify Suspect:

The AP is reporting that police have identified the suspect as 43-year-old One Goh, an Asian male. They say he was taken into custody at a shopping center.

Update at 5:55 p.m. Seven Dead:

Oakland Police spokeswoman tells The San Francisco Chronicle that a total of 10 people were shot by the gunman. Seven people are dead and three are injured.

Police said a suspected gunman was arrested at a mall about a mile away from the school. The Chronicle reports police could not say whether he was a student at the private Christian college.

KCBS' Doug Sovern tweets that while police did not identify the man, they described him as Asian male in his 40s.

The Chronicle adds that the school is "is an independent Korean school that offers undergraduate courses in ministry and nursing, among other degrees."

Update at 3:58 p.m. ET. Witness:

The San Francisco Chronicle talked to Angie Johnson, 52, who said she helped one the victims shot in her arm.

While waiting for medical help, the victim told her "the shooter was a man in her nursing class who rose up and shot one person at point blank range in the chest before he started spraying the room with bullets."

Update at 3:48 p.m. ET. Multiple Dead:

Quoting "law enforcement sources" the AP reports that at least five are dead. NPR member station KQED reports that Oakland Police's public information officer won't confirm the number of victims.

KTVU is also reporting that "at least 5" are dead.

