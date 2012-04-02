© 2021
At 92, Cab Driver Still Navigates Manhattan

Published April 2, 2012 at 7:23 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Decades ago, John Wayne hailed a cab in New York City. His cabbie's name was Johnnie "Spider" Footman. Turns out, Spider is still driving the streets of Manhattan. The New York Post says the 92-year-old is the city's oldest cabbie. Spider landed in New York from Florida in 1937. He was escaping racism in the South. Spider, who loves chatting and smoking cigars, has no plan to retire. He told the Post my style is: Listen to me, I know quite a bit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.