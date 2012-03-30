Stopgap Bill Keeps Transportation Projects Going

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Well, Congress has avoided what could have been a major bump in the road. Both the House and Senate passed a temporary transportation bill yesterday. The move puts off the freezing of highway construction money that would have come into effect this weekend.

NPR's Sonari Glinton has more.

SONARI GLINTON, BYLINE: Congress has another 90 days to figure out long-term highway funding because they passed an extension, of an extension, of an extension. There have been nine. If they hadn't done it, transportation programs and the government's ability to levy federal fuel taxes would've expired this weekend.

John Horsley is with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. He says this game is getting old.

JOHN JORSLEY: Well, at our level we're frustrated with the process, but my bosses answer to legislators, to governors, to communities who need to see the dollars available to their state invested, invested wisely, and we keep pace with the need to repair our bridges and keep our roads safe.

GLINTON: The Senate has already passed a two-year highway program with bipartisan support. House Speaker John Boehner promises there will be a long-term fix before this extension expires at the end of June.

Sonari Glinton, NPR News, the Capitol. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.