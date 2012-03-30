Rep. Ryan Endorses Romney

One day after fellow Republicans in the House ensured passage of his version of a 2013 federal budget, there are reports that Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan is about to endorse Mitt Romney's bid for the GOP presidential nomination.

The Associated Press says it has been told by two Republican officials that "Ryan's endorsement could come as soon as Friday, when Romney is scheduled to give an economic speech in Appleton, Wis."

CNN reports it has been told the same thing by "two sources with knowledge of the endorsement."

Wisconsin holds its presidential primary on Tuesday. As we reported earlier this week, it's another in what have been a series of possible "tipping points" that could help Romney's campaign against main rival Rick Santorum. In two recent polls of Wisconsin Republicans, Romney had the advantage.

Thursday in Houston, Romney picked up the endorsement of former President George H.W. Bush, who said it's time for the Republican Party to close ranks around the former Massachusetts governor.

For ongoing coverage of the 2012 presidential campaign, check the It's All Politics blog and our Election 2012 webpage.

Update at 9 a.m. ET. It's official:

" 'I think he deserves to be the nominee. I think he earned it. He has emerged as the best candidate,' said Ryan in an interview with the Journal Sentinel, also arguing that it's time for 'conservatives to coalesce around Romney' before the primaries take too much of a toll."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.