Elephant Escapes From Traveling Circus In Ireland

Published March 30, 2012 at 7:29 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Maybe I'm over caffeinated, but is that an elephant in the parking lot. OK, not here, but that's what customers at a coffee shop in Cork, Ireland must've been thinking. They looked outside and saw a two and a half ton elephant. The animal, named Baby, had escaped from a traveling circus. Circus employees got Baby back within minutes. The coffee shop manager said things began when a customer said, look, there's an elephant. And he replied, yeah, OK. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.