Elephant Escapes From Traveling Circus In Ireland

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Maybe I'm over caffeinated, but is that an elephant in the parking lot. OK, not here, but that's what customers at a coffee shop in Cork, Ireland must've been thinking. They looked outside and saw a two and a half ton elephant. The animal, named Baby, had escaped from a traveling circus. Circus employees got Baby back within minutes. The coffee shop manager said things began when a customer said, look, there's an elephant. And he replied, yeah, OK. It's MORNING EDITION.