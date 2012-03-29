Nike Sues Reebok Over Jet's Tebow Jerseys

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Nike is suing rival Reebok over the right to sell brand new Tim Tebow jerseys. The tussle over Tebow - who rose to fame last year for his fourth quarter comebacks - comes after his recent trade to the New York Jets.

Reebok has been the licensed seller of official NFL gear. But Nike paid over $1 billion for the rights to the new contract which goes into effect next month. In the lawsuit Nike says Reebok is wrongfully selling the now very popular New York Jets jerseys with Tebow's name. It says Reebok should only be allowed to sell what remains of its inventory from last year, when Tebow was a Denver Bronco.

