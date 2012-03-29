© 2021
Original Picasso Discovered At Ohio Thrift Store

Published March 29, 2012 at 7:30 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. An Ohio man was strolling through a thrift store when he saw a framed poster with Picasso scribbled on it. He bought it for $14.14. But the Columbus Dispatch reports the man noticed markings that made him think he had his hands on something special. He did. An auction house confirmed it was an original design carved by Picasso, making the poster worth 6,000 bucks, not $14. Now, that's bargain shopping. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.