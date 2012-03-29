Original Picasso Discovered At Ohio Thrift Store

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. An Ohio man was strolling through a thrift store when he saw a framed poster with Picasso scribbled on it. He bought it for $14.14. But the Columbus Dispatch reports the man noticed markings that made him think he had his hands on something special. He did. An auction house confirmed it was an original design carved by Picasso, making the poster worth 6,000 bucks, not $14. Now, that's bargain shopping.